Bahrain qualy as it happened

Keep up to date with all the qualification action live from the Bahrain International Circuit.

12:03pm – And that brings our coverage for the day to a close. Be sure to join us on Sunday at 10pm for all the action from Sakhir.

12:00pm – The answer is no, as Hamilton claims pole!

11:59pm – And then there were 2. Hamilton, meanwhile, has smashed the lap record. Can Rosberg respond?

11:58pm – Kimi has to settle for fourth. Just Vettel and the Mercs left now.

11:56pm – Only five left now. Who will make it to the front two rows?

11:53pm – Stunning lap from Ricciardo, but Hulkenberg’s Force India is the next to go.

11:48pm – Q3 is underway. This is going to be manic…

11:45pm – Lewis Hamilton wasn’t particularly impressive during practice, but the World Champion has been a class apart so far in Q1 and 2.

11:41pm – Grosjean seems fairly satisfied with his efforts, a top 10 spot for the Haas driver.

11:38pm – Only 10 drivers left. Not long after, Verstappen is the next to go.

11:35pm – With 5 minutes left in the session, it has quieted down somewhat.

11:33pm – Two more drivers bite the dust.

11:30pm – Hamilton jumps to the front of the queue with a blistering lap.

11:27pm – Q2 is a go. This promises to be frantic.

11:25pm – It just goes to show, there’s more to F1 than just being fast.

11:22pm – While we wait for the start of Q2, why don’t you ogle on this stunning shot of the circuit. Wow!

11:18pm 22 soon became 15…

11:17pm – With moments left in the session, Ferrari look comfortable in the garage.

11:15pm And so Renault’s day comes to an end.

11:13pm To more eliminations follow soon after.

11:10pm – A glimpse of the early standings, as Nasr is eliminated.

11:08pm – A Mercedes 1-2 followed by a Ferrari 3-4. First blood to the Mercs.

11:04pm – A sign of thing to come?

11:00pm – And it’s a go!

10:59pm – Stunning view of the sunset in the distance.

10:58pm – Sampling the view? Not long before the start now.

10:55pm – Lewis Hamilton is in his cockpit and ready to go…

10:51pm – The quiet before the storm? Just about 10 minutes left before the start of Q1.

10:48pm – Will this year’s top three look much different that last year? If FP1-3 are anything to go by, probably not.

10:43pm – Reminder: Kevin Magnussen will start the GP from the pitlane tomorrow after he was penalised for failing to stop at a red light for a weight check during the second practice session.

10:40pm – With 20 minutes to go before the start of the session, Daniel Ricciardo can’t wait to get into the action.

10:34pm – Nobody has started on pole on three occasions, with Michael Schumacher, Rosberg and Vettel all starting at the front of the pack twice during their careers to date.

10:30pm – The Force Indias topped the speed trap table during FP3 and it comes as no surprise that Nico Hulkenberg is looking forward to qualifying.

10:25pm – Renault’s Jolyon Palmer had a bit of a hairy moment earlier…


10:20pm – With 40 minutes remaining before the start of Q1, most of the drivers are shooting the breeze for a few moments.

10:13pm – Nico Rosberg, who was P1 in both sessions on Friday, doesn’t seem too bothered though.

10:08pm – If you missed FP earlier today, the Ferrari pair of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen set the pace with a pair of blistering laps late in the session. They finished about half a second ahead of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, after the Mercedes pair dominated proceeding on Friday.

10:00pm – Welcome back to our coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The qualifying action will start in just under an hour’s time, but we will keep you entertained in the meantime!

