Bahrain qualy as it happened

Keep up to date with all the qualification action live from the Bahrain International Circuit.
12:03pm – And that brings our coverage for the day to a close. Be sure to join us on Sunday at 10pm for all the action from Sakhir.
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF QUALIFYING) #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/emcOtiQ72j
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
12:00pm – The answer is no, as Hamilton claims pole!
BOOM!!! @nico_rosberg makes it a Silver Arrows 1-2, just 0.077s shy!!! UNBELIEVABLE!!! #F1 #BahrainGP #Quali pic.twitter.com/NY9egAusZx
— MERCEDES AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 2, 2016
11:59pm – And then there were 2. Hamilton, meanwhile, has smashed the lap record. Can Rosberg respond?
ELIMINATED – Q3
8 HUL
7 MAS
6 BOT
5 RIC
4 RAI
3 VET#Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/9ug2o2oiZU
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:58pm – Kimi has to settle for fourth. Just Vettel and the Mercs left now.
ELIMINATED – Q3
8 HUL
7 MAS
6 BOT
5 RIC
4 RAI#Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/cOvmxrFU81
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:56pm – Only five left now. Who will make it to the front two rows?
ELIMINATED – Q3
8 HUL
7 MAS
6 BOT #Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/gycj8S4uo7
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:53pm – Stunning lap from Ricciardo, but Hulkenberg’s Force India is the next to go.
"Yew!" is heard from @danielricciardo's radio as he smashes home a 1:30.854 for P5! ??? #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WpeONdTRqn
— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 2, 2016
11:48pm – Q3 is underway. This is going to be manic…
GREEN LIGHT: Q3 under way
In 14 minutes we'll know who is on pole for the #BahrainGP ?? #Quali pic.twitter.com/YLWiVbDX3n
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:45pm – Lewis Hamilton wasn’t particularly impressive during practice, but the World Champion has been a class apart so far in Q1 and 2.
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF Q2) #Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/qGv4yxaW9r
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:41pm – Grosjean seems fairly satisfied with his efforts, a top 10 spot for the Haas driver.
? ELIMINATED – END OF Q2 ?
15 KVY
14 BUT
13 GUT
12 VAN
11 SAI
10 VES
09 GRO#Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/Q5VpQGnz3c
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:38pm – Only 10 drivers left. Not long after, Verstappen is the next to go.
ELIMINATED – Q2
15 KVY
14 BUT
13 GUT
12 VAN
11 SAI #Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/FTTD0Tsoah
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:35pm – With 5 minutes left in the session, it has quieted down somewhat.
5mins of Q2 remaining – both Silver Arrows back to base. @HulkHulkenberg with @BAH_Int_Circuit to himself right now… #F1 #BahrainGP #Quali
— MERCEDES AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 2, 2016
11:33pm – Two more drivers bite the dust.
ELIMINATED – Q2
15 KVY
14 BUT#Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/MDNgRCMva3
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:30pm – Hamilton jumps to the front of the queue with a blistering lap.
WOW!!! 1:30.039 from @LewisHamilton!!! That's an incredible lap!!! #F1 #BahrainGP #Quali
— MERCEDES AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 2, 2016
11:27pm – Q2 is a go. This promises to be frantic.
QUEUING UP: We're under way in Q2#Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/uEzrgTJyXw
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:25pm – It just goes to show, there’s more to F1 than just being fast.
SPEED TRAP: Scorching stuff on the speed gun from Perez – but he's out after Q1 #Quali #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/qKECA3dmxH
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:22pm – While we wait for the start of Q2, why don’t you ogle on this stunning shot of the circuit. Wow!
Night Riders…#Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/0tavQFXMMQ
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:18pm 22 soon became 15…
? ELIMINATED – END OF Q1 ?
22 NAS
21 HAR
20 PAL
19 MAG
18 PER
17 ERI
16 WEH#Quali #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/nPYhhxXKe3
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:17pm – With moments left in the session, Ferrari look comfortable in the garage.
1 minute to go and #Seb5 is P4, #Kimi7 P6 #BahrainGP #Quali #redseason pic.twitter.com/1vTbdxGH6o
— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 2, 2016
11:15pm And so Renault’s day comes to an end.
And that's us done for #qualifying at the #BahrainGP. P19 for Kev, P20 for Jo. #IntenseYetRatherShort pic.twitter.com/eSwe3lysaf
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) April 2, 2016
11:13pm To more eliminations follow soon after.
ELIMINATED – Q1
22 NAS
21 HAR
20 PAL#Quali #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/3PAnfKTzBq
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:10pm – A glimpse of the early standings, as Nasr is eliminated.
Pitstop and go for Jo (red to red boots) / P17 for Kev #Q1 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/VZwxGmaaiM
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) April 2, 2016
11:08pm – A Mercedes 1-2 followed by a Ferrari 3-4. First blood to the Mercs.
BOOM! Round one goes to the Silver Arrows! @nico_rosberg P1, @LewisHamilton P2, VET P3, RAI P4! #F1 #BahrainGP #Quali
— MERCEDES AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 2, 2016
11:04pm – A sign of thing to come?
Ferrari in front of Mercedes – is that how things will pan out in an hour's time? #Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/yuZnYyuduY
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
11:00pm – And it’s a go!
GREEN LIGHT: Under way in Q1 #Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/CiJHugcQtV
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
10:59pm – Stunning view of the sunset in the distance.
The stage is set
The race for pole is moments away #BahrainGP #Quali ?? ? pic.twitter.com/uWOoMXTQnA
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
10:58pm – Sampling the view? Not long before the start now.
Killing time before getting in your car… (It is a pretty sunset after all) #BahrainGP #qualifying pic.twitter.com/hoXq9Av2xz
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) April 2, 2016
10:55pm – Lewis Hamilton is in his cockpit and ready to go…
Qualifying… #LetsGo #BahrainGP #TeamLH photo by Jerry Andre pic.twitter.com/3HYN8McvhX
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 2, 2016
10:51pm – The quiet before the storm? Just about 10 minutes left before the start of Q1.
The lights are on – it's nearly time for qualifying! pic.twitter.com/kP4Y9n3W1S
— Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) April 2, 2016
10:48pm – Will this year’s top three look much different that last year? If FP1-3 are anything to go by, probably not.
FLASHBACK: 2015 QUALIFYING
1 HAM 1:32.571
2 VET 1:32.982
3 ROS 1:33.129#Quali #BahrainGP ?? pic.twitter.com/zKEHKlotCC
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
10:43pm – Reminder: Kevin Magnussen will start the GP from the pitlane tomorrow after he was penalised for failing to stop at a red light for a weight check during the second practice session.
10:40pm – With 20 minutes to go before the start of the session, Daniel Ricciardo can’t wait to get into the action.
Enter the Dragon ??? Less than 30 minutes to go! ?@danielricciardo #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/wgpjCth9lg
— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 2, 2016
10:34pm – Nobody has started on pole on three occasions, with Michael Schumacher, Rosberg and Vettel all starting at the front of the pack twice during their careers to date.
10:30pm – The Force Indias topped the speed trap table during FP3 and it comes as no surprise that Nico Hulkenberg is looking forward to qualifying.
Let’s burn some fossil fuels. #BahrainGP #qualifying #f1 #hulkhulkenberg pic.twitter.com/Q9RWicuDWK
— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) April 2, 2016
10:25pm – Renault’s Jolyon Palmer had a bit of a hairy moment earlier…
10:20pm – With 40 minutes remaining before the start of Q1, most of the drivers are shooting the breeze for a few moments.
Greetings! #BahrainGP #Practice #TeamLH photo by Jerry Andre pic.twitter.com/dFLemE1271
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 2, 2016
10:13pm – Nico Rosberg, who was P1 in both sessions on Friday, doesn’t seem too bothered though.
.@nico_rosberg doesn't look too worried by Ferrari #FP3 pace #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/FroOnXtkrc
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
10:08pm – If you missed FP earlier today, the Ferrari pair of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen set the pace with a pair of blistering laps late in the session. They finished about half a second ahead of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, after the Mercedes pair dominated proceeding on Friday.
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF FP3) #FP3 #BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/QxvKykTBUw
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2016
10:00pm – Welcome back to our coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The qualifying action will start in just under an hour’s time, but we will keep you entertained in the meantime!