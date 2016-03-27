Yamaha want Lorenzo to stay

Jorge Lorenzo’s Yamaha team manager Wilco Zeelenberg says he hopes the competitiveness of the new 2016 machine will keep the reigning world champion from moving to another MotoGP team.

Lorenzo, who won the opening race at Qatar, has still not signed a new contract while team-mate Valentino Rossi has already signed a two-year contract extension.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Lorenzo may have been approached by Ducati who have not won a MotoGP race since 2010.

“This will be his own decision and it won’t be just one factor,” Zeelenberg said in Qatar. “It is true that Jorge [has a strong package at Yamaha] but I can also imagine all competitors at a certain point want to do something else.

“Looking at that, he has been at Yamaha for eight years, there is a possibility he will [leave].

“But I hope of course he is clever enough to stay with Yamaha and to win another two titles – maybe three [including this season].”