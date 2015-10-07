Toro Rosso set sights on Lotus

Toro Rosso have set their sights on Lotus in the Constructors' Championship with Carlos Sainz admitting it is important that they stay in the points in Sochi.

The Faenza-based squad are currently seventh in the standings, 16 points behind Lotus, on the back of Sainz and team-mate Max Verstappen's double points finishes in Singapore and Japan.

Next up is the Russian Grand Prix and the Spaniard hopes the team will again be in the top 10 so that they can put further pressure on their Enstone rivals.

"It should be a good weekend for us and hopefully we can continue to fight for points! We need to catch Lotus and overtake them in the Championship," he said.

Both Toro Rosso drivers will make their Formula 1 debuts at the Sochi track this weekend.

"I also like the idea of racing around the Olympic Park, it's something unusual," Sainz said. "I always follow the Olympics! I also raced there last year during my Formula Renault 3.5 season."

Verstappen added: "Sochi looks like an interesting track. It should suit our car well so hopefully we can have another strong weekend. I’ve never raced there, but we’ve done some good work on the sim so I’m familiar with the track."

The 18-year-old has had eventful starts in the last two grands prix as he stalled his STR on the grid at the Marina Bay Circuit and fought back to finish P8 while at Suzuka he finished P9 despite starting 17th following a penalty for stopping on the track during Q1.

"I look forward to driving there in real life, it seems like a circuit where there’s room for overtaking and hopefully this time I won’t have to start from the back again!" he continued.