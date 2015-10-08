Honda spend final four tokens

Fernando Alonso will likely start Sunday's Russian GP from the back of the grid as he is set to race Honda's upgraded engine.

The Japanese manufacturer have used their final four engine tokens ahead of the Sochi race to improve the internal combustion engine.

Only Alonso, though, will run the upgrade as Honda were unable to manufacturer enough parts in time for this weekend's race.

"We have used the remaining tokens [four] on ICE upgrade, to improve the combustion characteristics of the engine," a Honda spokesperson told Sky Sports F1.

"Due to manufacturing timeline, it was only possible to apply one car with an updated engine. Based on past usage of the ICE, the team has decided to apply this on car 14 [Alonso]."

The Spaniard will incur a 10-place grid penalty for using the new engine.