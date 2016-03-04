Iannone: Another positive day

Ducati rider Andrea Iannone was delighted with his performance on the second day of pre-season testing in Qatar on Thursday.

Team Suzuki Ecstar rider Maverick Vinales had the fastest time of 1m55.436s, while Iannone, who completed 41 laps, was just 0.072s adrift with the second fastest time of 1m55.508s.

Iannone admitted that there are still improvements to be made ahead of the new MotoGP season, which gets underway on March 20 in Qatar, but that he is happy with the direction the team is heading in.

“Today was again very positive: we are working well, getting a better idea of the tyres and the new bike and we managed to improve a bit more on yesterday,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“We still have to work on some aspects, but in my opinion, we’ve got a very good, competitive package at this track, and there is room for improvement.

“I am pleased with the support that I always get from the guys in my team, and tomorrow we will continue with our work schedule.”

Iannone was frustrated by a technical issue that brought his testing for the day to a premature end, but he is looking to make up for it on Friday.

“It was a pity that this evening we had to stop a bit earlier than expected: we wanted to do a long-run and it would have been great to gather some data in view of the race,” he said. “Unfortunately, a minor technical problem prevented us from carrying on, but we can make up for this tomorrow.”