De Angelis ‘stable’ in intensive care

Alex de Angelis, who was seriously injured in a crash during the Japanese MotoGP last weekend, remains in a stable condition in the intensive care unit of the Dokkyo Hospital in Mibu, Japan.

Iodaracing confirmed the Italian's condition in a new statement on Wednesday, adding that he had been joined at the hospital by his father Vinicio and brother William.

De Angelis suffered multiple fractures and injuries in the crash.

Here is the full statement from Iodaracing:

Today, was a quiet day for Alex de Angelis at the Dokkyo University Hospital in Mibu, Japan.

The Team e-motion Iodaracing rider was reached by his father Vinicio and his brother William, who are assisting their relative Alex in the intensive care unit of the Japanese hospital together with Clinica Mobile's MD. Michele Zasa.

The clinical condition of Alex de Angelis, after the tremendous crash in FP4 in the Japanese GP at Motegi, are stable.

Both the pulmonary edema and the intracranial are under close observation by the Dokkyo University Hospital's doctors. Tomorrow, Thursday, October 15, will be verified with some specific tests… to check his lungs status.

A new MRI, finally, will be made in the coming days to monitor the intracranial edema.