Ecclestone: F1 worst it ever has been

Formula One chief Bernie Eccestone has blasted the ‘illegal cartel’ of Mercedes and Ferrari for making the sport the “worst it ever has been”.

Ferrari and Mercedes supply engines for eight of the 11 teams, meaning they hold considerable sway when it comes to the F1 Commission’s attempts to pass new regulations, with smaller teams understandably uncomfortable voting against the wishes of their suppliers.

“This sort of thing is what is commonly known as a cartel, and cartels are illegal,” Ecclestone told the Daily Mail. “We are running something that is illegal. On top of all that, it is anti-competitive.

“The Commission may get involved but we are big boys and we should be able to sort it out ourselves.”

Despite being 85 now, Ecclestone has vowed to be the man to make the sport competitive again, indeed insisting he is the only one who realistically can.

“I think I can say that I’m a bit of an exception in Formula One today,” he added. “I have a vested interest. I want to do what is best for Formula One.

“I don’t need the job. I don’t need the money. Most of the participants are only thinking about what’s good for them in the short term. Long term for most of those people is two or three races.

“The result is that Formula One is the worst it has ever been. I wouldn’t spend my money to take my family to watch a race. No way.

“What’s the point when you pretty much know — and the bookmakers know, and they’re not stupid — that Lewis Hamilton will probably put the car on pole and more likely than not win the race, and the other Mercedes will be on the podium?”