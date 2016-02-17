Lorenzo eager for Phillip Island test

Jorge Lorenzo is looking forward to the testing conditions at Phillip Island as Yamaha look for more answers.

Tuesday's testing in Sepang, Malaysia, saw the Yamaha YZR-M1 perform amicably, but it remains to be seen what the bike can do at the warmer seaside circuit in Australia.

"I look forward to testing in Phillip Island, especially in this period with warmer temperatures," quipped Lorenzo on crash.net.

"I look forward to checking if the bike is as strong here, after the good start in Malaysia. It's also an important test for the tyres at a track where usually the compounds struggle more.

"From my side I'm keen on keeping the pace and working even harder to understand the bike, the electronics and the tyres. Let's see if we can continue the correct way of development.

"I'm also feeling good in my skin and I'm preparing mentally and physically for the coming season, which for sure will be as tough as last year. Despite the good results we had in Sepang, it's crucial to stay calm and keep our feet on the ground because in this sport every day is so tricky and things change quickly."

Meanwhile, Yamaha director Massimo Meregalli is also eager to see the results of the testing, which will focus on software tweaks and the degradation of the Michelin tyres.

"We left Malaysia with two major question marks, the first being the direction of the development of the chassis – confirm the 2015 or go for the 2016 new one – and the second being the race simulation, because we preferred to skip it and test other things due to the limited time on track," confirmed Meregalli.

"As for the coming test in Phillip Island, we'll focus from the very beginning on the decision on the chassis to start the season with. Then we'll continue to fine-tune the bike to the new software.

"I also expect Michelin to bring new compounds to test, especially because Phillip Island is very demanding for the tyres, mainly on the left side.

"It would be too hazardous to make judgments after one test only, but I feel I can say we did a really good job in winter.

"Now we are looking forward to confirming this during the test in Phillip Island, which is a very different track compared to Sepang, in order to further establish the direction of our development."

Testing at Phillip Island runs from Wednesday [today] to Friday.