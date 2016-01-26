WSBK testing begins at Jerez

World Superbike testing gets underway on Tuesday and will continue until Wednesday at the Circuito de Jerez.

Some teams have already done testing on track in Vallelunga and Portimão, but this week’s test at Jerez will see the debut of some new faces, and will also be the first track used that the teams will visit again in October for the championship event.

The riders present at Jerez will be: Kawasaki’s Tom Sykes and 2015 Champion Jonathan Rea, Pata Yamaha’s Alex Lowes and Sylvain Guintoli, Aruba.it Racing pair Chaz Davies and Davide Giugliano.

For the Honda World Superbike team both Nicky Hayden and Michael van der Mark will be testing and Barni Racing rider Xavi Forés, as well as Sylvain Barrier and new Pedercini teammate Saeed Al Sulaiti.

Missing from Jerez will be Althea BMW riders Jordi Torres and Markus Reiterberger, as they decided to test at Vallelunga.

All the track action will be happening from 10am to 6pm local time, with teams preparing for the start of the season in Phillip Island at the end of February.