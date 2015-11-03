Revised 2016 MotoGP calendar released

The British Grand Prix has moved from September to July in the biggest change to the 2016 MotoGP calendar, with race dates for Malaysia and Valencia also altered.

The latest Formula 1 calendar sees the F1 road show head to Silverstone on July 10, just a week before the circuit was set to host its round of MotoGP. As a result, the MotoGP race has been pushed back to September 4.

The German Grand Prix is shifted back a week to take the slot vacated by the British GP, meaning that there will now be a two-week break after the trip to Assen.

In other changes, the Malaysian GP moves back two weeks to maintain its position as the penultimate round, having initially moved ahead of the races in Japan and Australia.

The season-ending race in Valencia will take place a week later than originally planned.

Revised 2016 MotoGP calendar:

March 20: Qatar (Losail)

April 3: Argentina (Termas de Rio Hondo)

April 10: Americas (Austin)

April 24: Spain (Jerez)

May 8: France (Le Mans)

May 22: Italy (Mugello)

June 5: Catalunya (Barcelona)

June 26: Netherlands (Assen)

July 17: Germany (Sachsenring)

August 14: Austria (Red Bull Ring)

August 21: Czech Republic (Brno)

September 4: Britain (Silverstone)

September 11: San Marino (Misano)

September 25: Aragon

October 16: Japan (Motegi)

October 23: Australia (Phillip Island)

October 30: Malaysia (Sepang)

November 13: Valencia