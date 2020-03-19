Coronavirus: 24 Hours of Le Mans delayed until September

With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in heavy restrictions on movement in France, the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed

The 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed until September 19 and 20 due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the FIA confirmed on Wednesday.

The famous World Endurance Championship race was originally scheduled for June 13-14.

However, because of restrictions in France and around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been pushed back by three months.

A statement published by the FIA read: “The organiser of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, together with the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), have decided to postpone the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“During this complicated time, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest wishes to express, even more than usual, all its support for and recognition of healthcare personnel everywhere.”

According to the World Health Organization, there have been 7,652 confirmed cases of coronavirus in France with 175 deaths.

Citizens who leave their homes must now carry documentation detailing the reasons why, with those failing to comply facing a fine.