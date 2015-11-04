Rossi just wants a fair fight

Valentino Rossi says he is appealing his Sepang penalty because he wants the title fight between himself and Movistar Yamaha team-mate Jorge Lorenzo to be on equal terms.

The Italian is currently awaiting a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on his appeal to overturn or reduce his Sepang penalty.

If unsuccessful, he will start from the back of the grid for this weekend's championship showdown at Valencia.

Any final decision from CAS could take months to determine, so Rossi is hoping for a temporary reprieve in the form of a suspension of the penalty.

“I'm still waiting to hear the decision of the CAS, but I hope I can do a normal GP to battle and fight for the title on equal terms with Jorge,” Rossi said. “In Valencia there will be so many fans and I'm glad for that. I'll try to do my best on the track.

“It will be a very intense weekend and also a very important one. I want to think just about what will happen at the track.”

Regardless of the outcome, however, Rossi says he is determined to try and produce the perfect response to all the recent controversy and capture a 10th MotoGP crown this weekend.

“My goal is to work at my best capabilities with my team and make the most of every session to get to the race on Sunday with everything I need to express myself in the best way possible,” he added.

A decision on Rossi's appeal to the CAS is expected on Friday.