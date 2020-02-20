Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona horror crash

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman walked out of Halifax Medical Center just two days after his horrific crash.

Ryan Newman has been released from hospital less than two days after he was in a serious condition following a horror crash at the Daytona 500.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver was hospitalised after his car ploughed into a wall and caught fire before being hit by another car for a second time on Monday.

Newman’s condition was initially described as serious, but not life-threatening and the 42-year-old’s team on Tuesday revealed that he was awake and speaking with family and doctors.

There was another positive update on his condition on Wednesday, revealing he “continues great improvement”.

Roush Fenway later posted a picture of Newman with his children leaving Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A brief statement from the team simply said: “Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center.”