Ryan Newman hospitalised after frightening crash at Daytona 500

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman was hospitalised after a fiery crash at the Daytona 500.

Ryan Newman was hospitalised after a frightening crash during the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Newman, the Roush Fenway Racing driver, was bumped from behind before his car went flying into the wall and flipped, prior to being hit again.

The car caught fire before it was extinguished by track personnel.

In a brief story posted on its website, NASCAR said Newman was taken to a local hospital.

Newman was leading the race, which was won by Denny Hamlin, when the incident occurred.

Former NASCAR drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kurt Busch were among those who wrote on Twitter they were praying for Newman.