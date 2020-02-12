Reports: Chinese GP likely to be called off due to coronavirus threat

Formula One (F1)’s Chinese Grand Prix (GP) is set to be called off due to a coronavirus threat in the country. The novel coronavirus outbreak started in China in December last year and has now officially spread to over 30 countries in the world.

As per the official figures on Tuesday, there have been more than 1,100 casualties recorded whereas more than 35,000 people have been confirmed to be infected from the virus all over the world.

English newspaper Guardian reported on Wednesday that F1 authorities are edging closer towards a decision to call of the Chinese GP which is scheduled to take place on April 19 in Shanghai.

The report stated that F1 management informed the journalists on Tuesday that there have been no final decision agreed regarding the future of the event but a press release is likely to arrive later in the week.

The report further stated that Chinese GP is not the only race under threat from the coronavirus risk as the authorities are also considering about calling off the Vietnam Grand Prix which is scheduled to take place on April 5.

If the official announcement arrives in the coming days, Chinese GP will become the third major event after Formula E meeting and World Athletics Championships to be called off in the country due to the novel coronavirus.