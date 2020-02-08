FIA concludes ‘no single cause’ and nobody to blame for crash that killed Anthoine Hubert

FIA investigators say F2 the crash that killed Anthoine Hubert was caused by “multiple contributory factors”, with no persons at fault.

An official investigation into the Formula Two crash that killed driver Anthoine Hubert at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix has concluded that nobody was to blame for the accident.

Hubert was just 22 when he died following a serious collision at Spa on August 31 last year.

Juan Manuel Correa, whose car collided with Hubert’s after the French driver had already crashed, was left in a critical condition and required surgery to save his right foot from amputation. He is now recovering.

An official FIA investigation has determined that Hubert’s death was due to “non-survivable trauma” caused by the impact of the two cars.

The racing governing body found none of the drivers involved “failed to act appropriately”, and that race officials deployed signalling and rescue services in a “timely and good” manner.

“Safety improvement is a continuous process, therefore conclusions drawn from this accident and others like it from around the world will be integrated into the ongoing work of the FIA to further develop motor sport safety,” the report added.

The accident happened at turn three on the second lap of the race after Giuliano Alesi spun into the barrier, leaving debris on the track.

Hubert made contact with the car of Ralph Boschung as both drivers moved into a clear part of the circuit, causing him to lose his front wing before crashing into a barrier at turn four at 216 kilometres per hour.

Correa then collided with Hubert’s car after it had rebounded and come to a virtual standstill on the track, forcing it to strike the barrier again at a speed of 105.4km/h.