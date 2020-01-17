Carlos Sainz wins third Dakar Rally at 57

At the age of 57, Carlos Sainz secured Dakar Rally glory for the third time in his incredible career.

Carlos Sainz added another Dakar Rally title to his glittering CV on Friday, winning the event for the third time at the age of 57.

The rally legend had previously triumphed in 2010 and 2018 and led from the third stage this year.

He finished six minutes and 21 seconds ahead of defending champion Nasser al-Attiyah.

Fernando Alonso, making his debut at the event, finished in 13th.

The two-time Formula One world champion was among those to pay tribute to the two-time World Rally champion, posting a video of him congratulating Sainz on his Instagram page.

Sainz’s son, Carlos Sainz Jr, wrote of his father on Twitter: “3 Dakars, 3 different brands, 57 years, same passion, same desire, same motivation.

“The pride I feel as a son right now is very difficult to explain so I can’t think of anything else to say. You’re the p*** amo! [the best].”

On his own Twitter page, Sainz hailed co-driver Lucas Cruz, posting: “CHAMPIONS! This 3rd Dakar has been very hard but we have enjoyed it!

“I’m still having fun, and we’ve been on the attack every day. Great @LucasCruz74 and thank you all for your support these weeks.”