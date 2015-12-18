Senna satisfied despite inconsistent results

Mahindra Racing driver Bruno Senna is satisfied with the manner in which he has started the second season of the FIA Formula E Championship, even though results haven't always gone his way.

The Brazilian failed to reach the chequered flag at the season-opener in Beijing, before finishing in fifth place at Putrajaya in Malaysia last time out.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Punta del Este ePrix in Uruguay, Senna is looking forward to rounding the year off with some thrilling racing at the seaside resort.

"From a team perspective, the opening races have been positive. The car feels much better to drive than last year and the team has done a great job preparing a package and race strategy that has allowed us to compete at the front," Senna is quoted as saying by Electric Autosport.

"Beijing was disappointing for me as the pit stop put us out of the points but I think it’s clear that the team is capable of scoring high points and more podium finishes like we had in Beijing.

"From the driving seat, the racing feels very similar to last year. We have close racing on challenging tracks with one of the most competitive grids in the world. This year we have a car and a set up that allows us to compete. In Putrajaya we came from the back of the pack to finish fifth and we capitalised on the issues others had. This gives me confidence that we have the right mix of reliability and race pace and with a clean weekend on my side of the garage, we will fully exploit that potential."

At last year's race at the picturesque Punta del Este circuit, Senna got a penalty before the start of the race but managed to finish in the points regardless. The 33-year-old is confident of finishing higher than the mid-field positions this time around, though.

"This is one of the Formula E circuits that drivers look forward to most. It has some very fast sections which makes it very challenging in a Formula E car. You have to get your set up just right," Senna added.

"Last year, I got a penalty before the start of the race so I had to start from the back of the grid and work my way back through the pack. It was very satisfying to finish in the points but I am aiming to finish much further forward this year.

"Punta del Este is a challenging, high-speed circuit so it is one that the drivers really look forward to. The garage is right on the beach so it is a beautiful place to be when you aren't in the car but the proximity to the beach does mean that sand blows across the track and some sections of the track change can gain or lose grip from lap to lap which can be very challenging."