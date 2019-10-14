NASCAR’s 1000Bulbs.com to resume on Monday due to rain

William Bryon was leading when the race was stopped with 57 of the scheduled 188 laps completed.

Rain halted NASCAR’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway after the first stage on Sunday.

The race will now be completed in Alabama on Monday.

NASCAR red-flagged the race with Byron leading. Byron, who entered the playoff race eighth in the standings, won the first stage.

UPDATE: Cars are being brought down pit road as light precipitation falls at the track.#NASCARPlayoffs | @TalladegaSuperS pic.twitter.com/IX4VDyeuFX — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 13, 2019

Dryers were brought out in an attempt to dry the track, but more rain was forecast, forcing the decision to postpone the event’s finish.