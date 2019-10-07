Kyle Larson snaps NASCAR drought with Drydene 400 win

Kyle Larson crossed the finish line ahead of the pack on Sunday for his first victory since September 2017 at Richmond.

Kyle Larson snapped a 75-race winless streak as he claimed NASCAR’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Larson crossed the finish line ahead of the pack on Sunday for his first victory since September 2017 at Richmond.

It was Larson’s sixth career NASCAR triumph but more importantly, it secured a spot in the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

“Everybody in this playoff will know stress next week at Talladega, except for me,” Larson told NBCSN afterward.

“To win a playoff race is special. I hope there’s another one in our future, especially in the next round.”

While Larson was celebrating his good fortune, several NASCAR playoff drivers left Dover in a big hole.

Chase Elliott, who entered the Round of 12 in sixth place, suffered a blown engine less than 10 laps into the race and finished last.

Ryan Blaney suffered brake problems and finished 35th. Joey Logano had to pit before the green flag dropped to start the race with a mechanical issue and returned almost two-dozen laps down – he finished 34th.

On the other hand, Martin Truex Jr. – who finished second – had a great run, as did fellow playoff drivers Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who finished third through fifth.

The NASCAR Playoffs continue at Talladega Superspeedway on October 13.