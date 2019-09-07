Jenson Button to race in DTM finale at Hockenheim

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button is adding the DTM to his resume after confirming he will race in the last two rounds of the season.

Jenson Button has revealed he will race in the final DTM event of the season at Hockenheim next month.

He will race in the sprint and feature races on October 5 and 6 as the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters campaign draws to a close.

Button’s appearance for Honda is part of the introduction of three new wildcard entries, with Lexus and Nissan also set to compete.

The 39-year-old was Formula One world champion in 2009 and completed his last full season in motorsport’s most prestigious format in 2016.

Since his F1 retirement following a last one-off appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017, Button has driven in Super GT and the FIA World Endurance championship as well as working as a television pundit. Now, he is excited about a new challenge on the horizon.

“During my career as a driver I’ve always been an avid admirer of so many different forms of top level motorsport,” Button said on social media as he announced his participation.

“The plan post F1 has always been to seek out new opportunities and challenges across those various categories.

“I’m delighted to say I’ve been given another such opportunity by Honda, GTA & DTM as I will be taking part in the last 2 rounds of the DTM championship at Hockenheim in my Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX.

“Nissan and Lexus from Super GT will also be entering a car each which will make an already fiercely competitive championship even more so and I can’t wait to experience it first hand.”