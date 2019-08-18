Hamlin passes DiBenedetto for Bristol win

Denny Hamlin held off a Cinderella story in Matt DiBenedetto to grab his fourth win of the season.

Denny Hamlin reigned supreme as he denied Matt DiBenedetto at the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

It was almost a Cinderella story at Bristol Motor Speedway, where DiBenedetto was less than 10 laps away in the gruelling 500-lap event from the first win in his Cup Series career, but it just was not meant to be.

Hamlin stayed hot and came back from an early bump with Jimmie Johnson to earn his fourth win of the season and his fifth straight finish inside the top three on Saturday.

“I just want to say sorry to Matt DiBenedetto and [his crew chief] Mike Wheeler,” said Hamlin. “I hate it. I know a win would mean a lot to that team, but I’ve got to give 110 per cent to my whole team. Just, sorry.”

DiBenedetto received terrible news this week as it was announced he would not be returning to Leavine Family Racing and he was so close to claiming just a taste of redemption at Bristol, but he came up just a little short.

But his second-place finish was his fourth top-10 spot in his last eight races and could be a sign of good things to come even if he has to do it in another ride.