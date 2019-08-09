McLaren to make full-time IndyCar return in 2020

McLaren will feature in IndyCar full-time from 2020 after forming a partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Chevrolet.

The constructor last ran a full season in IndyCar in 1979 but will feature next year under a new partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Chevrolet.

McLaren began its current venture into the American single-seater series when it combined with Honda and Andretti Autosport for Fernando Alonso’s entry into the 2017 Indy 500.

But McLaren failed to qualify for this year’s event after returning as a standalone team with Chevrolet power.

Under the new partnership, the team will be renamed Arrow McLaren Racing SP and will field two Chevrolet-powered cars in the 2020 IndyCar Series.

A deal with Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson to create Arrow McLaren Racing SP for 2020 was announced on Friday, with Gil de Ferran to oversee the programme.

“IndyCar has been part of McLaren since our early years of racing,” chief executive officer Zak Brown said.

“The series today provides not only a commercial platform to continue to grow our brand in North America, but competition with some of the best teams in international motorsport.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we will expand our relationship with Arrow Electronics across both F1 and IndyCar, while renewing our long affinity with Chevrolet as our engine partner.

“We come to IndyCar in full respect of the sport, our competitors, the fans and the task ahead. At our core, we at McLaren are racers and where there’s competition that puts us to the test, we will race. IndyCar provides such a challenge.”