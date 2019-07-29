Denny Hamlin secured his third win of the season by claiming the Gander RV 400.

Denny Hamlin came out on top in the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

The 38-year-old claimed his third win of the season, edging out Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr., who finished in second and third place respectively.

Hamlin now has five career wins at Pocono Raceway after he avoided a wreck involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell – which sent the race to overtime.

Hamlin jumped to fourth in the points standings and is tied for the second-most wins this season, alongside Brad Keselowski.

Jimmie Johnson finished 15th on Sunday and sits 17th in the points race, just behind Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman.

Bowyer finished in 11th, which keeps him in the hunt for the playoffs. He is tied with Newman with 532 points for the 15th-16th spots.