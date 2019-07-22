Kevin Harvick took out the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 for his first win of the campaign.

Kevin Harvick celebrated his first win of the season in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Harvick took home the chequered flag at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and led for the final 41 laps.

“It’s been a minute,” Harvick said after the race. “I didn’t think we had the best chance to win today.

“We had a good car all day, we just never could get track position and stayed out there, ran a couple of good laps. I didn’t want to see that traffic there at the end. It made my car tight.”

Denny Hamlin gave Harvick the most trouble and had a final-lap charge to try and beat him around the turn.

“I at least wanted to give him a fair shot there,” Hamlin said. “Down the backstretch, I kind of let off and I’m like, ‘Well, I’m just gonna pass him on the outside and kind of do this thing the right way’, and once I had that big run, he just turned right. I would do the same thing. It was a fun race.”

Hamlin, who led 113 laps, ended up finishing second.

Erik Jones claimed third place, Ryan Blaney fourth and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top five.