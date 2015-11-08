MotoGP grid falls to 22 in 2016

There will be four fewer bikes on the 2016 MotoGP gird following the release of the provisional grid for next season.

Forward Racing and AB Motoracing will no longer be taking part in the premier class, with no new teams stepping up to fill the void.

It was announced that Forward Racing would not be continuing in MotoGP last month, while Saturday's announcement served as confirmation that AB Motoracing's five-year stint has come to an end.

There are no rider changes at the front of the field, but there is some movement at the back.

Loris Baz has agreed to join Avintia Racing from Forward Racing, while Jack Miller will switch from LCR Honda to Marc VDS Racing. Scott Redding replaces Yonny Hernandez at Octo Pramac Racing, with the Colombian stepping in for the WSBK-bound Nicky Hayden at Aspar.

Alex de Angelis was linked with a move to WSBK, but will remain with the IodaRacing team.