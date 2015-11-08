MotoGP |

MotoGP grid falls to 22 in 2016

There will be four fewer bikes on the 2016 MotoGP gird following the release of the provisional grid for next season.

Forward Racing and AB Motoracing will no longer be taking part in the premier class, with no new teams stepping up to fill the void.

It was announced that Forward Racing would not be continuing in MotoGP last month, while Saturday's announcement served as confirmation that AB Motoracing's five-year stint has come to an end.

There are no rider changes at the front of the field, but there is some movement at the back.

Loris Baz has agreed to join Avintia Racing from Forward Racing, while Jack Miller will switch from LCR Honda to Marc VDS Racing. Scott Redding replaces Yonny Hernandez at Octo Pramac Racing, with the Colombian stepping in for the WSBK-bound Nicky Hayden at Aspar.

Alex de Angelis was linked with a move to WSBK, but will remain with the IodaRacing team.

 

# Rider Team Bike
4  Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Racing Team Ducati
6  Stefan Bradl Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia
8  Hector Barbera Avintia Racing Ducati
9  Danilo Petrucci Octo Pramac Racing Ducati
15  Alex de Angelis IodaRacing Project ART
19  Alvaro Bautista Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia
25  Maverick Vinales Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki
26  Dani Pedrosa Repsol Honda Team Honda
29  Andrea Iannone Ducati Racing Team Ducati
35  Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda
38  Bradley Smith Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha
41  Aleix Espargaro Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki
43  Jack Miller Marc VDS Racing Team Honda
44  Pol Espargaro Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha
45  Scott Redding Octo Pramac Racing Ducati
46  Valentino Rossi Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha
50  Eugene Laverty Aspar MotoGP Team Ducati
53  Tito Rabat Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS Honda
68  Yonny Hernandez Aspar MotoGP Team Ducati
76  Loris Baz Avintia Racing Ducati
93  Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team Honda
99  Jorge Lorenzo Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha

