Kurt Busch got the better of his younger brother at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday.

Kurt Busch trumped brother Kyle to win the NASCAR Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart in overtime.

In a thrilling finish at Kentucky Speedway, Kurt beat younger brother Kyle as the pair raced side-by-side towards the finish line on Saturday.

Kurt’s victory was his first of the season and now there are eight drivers officially qualified for the playoffs in Joey Logano (two wins), Kyle Busch (four wins), Brad Keselowski (three wins), Martin Truex Jr. (four wins), Denny Hamlin (two wins), Chase Elliott (one win) and Alex Bowman (one win).

This was a great race for Kurt as he earned a playoff spot but it was tougher for Erik Jones, who sits on the bubble just outside of the playoffs. Jones was in contention in overtime but could not quite pass the Busch brothers.

The final lap everyone will be talking about. What was your reaction as the Busch Brothers battled for the win at @KySpeedway!? @KurtBusch | @KyleBusch pic.twitter.com/i3GfmD9l5x — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 14, 2019

Daniel Suarez also had a tough race after he made a bad decision early as he took four tyres on a pit stop, having led more than 40 laps to start. That decision dropped him back to 14th and he was unable to recover.