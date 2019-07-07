Rain postpones NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

Weather caused more issues in Daytona Beach, Florida, with the race pushed back to Sunday.

Rain forced the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 to be postponed at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday.

The race had been scheduled to start at 19:30 local time pm Saturday, but persistent rain throughout the afternoon left everyone at the track watching the weather radar and speculating whether NASCAR could find a window to squeeze in the race.

But in the end, NASCAR ran out of time, making the call to postpone the race around 20:15.

NEWS: The #CokeZeroSugar400 has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tune in to see the race on Sunday at 1 PM ET on NBC and the @NBCSports app: https://t.co/WmeF6WXk3W pic.twitter.com/13OxBZiyWQ — #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) July 7, 2019

The race will now start at 13:00 local time on Sunday.