Alex Bowman took home first place at Sunday’s Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The 26-year-old beat out Kyle Larson to secure his first Monster Energy Cup Series win in his 134th career start.

This could just be the beginning for Bowman, who said after the race the win was special.

“It’s all I’ve wanted my whole life,” Bowman said.

“I feel like this is a lot of validation for a lot of people that said we couldn’t do this. So proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta, Hendrick Engine Shop. My guys work so hard.”

The top five were rounded out by Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski respectively.