Logano claims second win of NASCAR season in overtime finish

Joey Logano emerged triumphant in an overtime finish at the NASCAR Firekeepers Casino 400 in Michigan.

The 29-year-old edged out Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. It was Logano’s 23rd career cup victory and third in Michigan.

Logano clearly had the best car, as he led for 163 of the race’s 203 laps.

Kevin Harvick, who finished in seventh, led the second-most laps (15).

The race was initially scheduled for Sunday but had to be pushed back a day because of poor weather.