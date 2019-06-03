Kyle Busch wins Pocono 400

Kyle Busch took home the chequered flag at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Kyle Busch claimed the NASCAR Pocono 400 ahead of Brad Keselowski on Sunday.

Busch led 79 laps and came away with the win at the Pocono Raceway.

Brad Keselowski followed Busch across the finish line, while Erik Jones placed third.

It was Busch’s 55th career cup series win and his fourth victory of the year.

Kyle Larson was the winner of both Stage 1 and 2. He entered the race with just one stage win in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. struggled with engine troubles and completed just 91 laps. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s race also ended early.

Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five with a fourth and fifth place finish, respectively.