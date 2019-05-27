Truex secures third win of season

Martin Truex Jr. took out the Coca-Cola 600 for his third victory of the NASCAR season.

He dominated in the late stages to come away with the victory and tie Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski for the most wins this year.

Truex was followed by Joey Logano and Busch, who placed second and third respectively.

Keselowski won the first two stages, but dropped to 19th in the end.

There were multiple big crashes at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Truex struggled with car issues early on, but he was able to overcome them. It was his second victory at the Coca-Cola 600 since 2016.