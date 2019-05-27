Pagenaud holds off Rossi to win Indy 500

Simon Pagenaud celebrated winning the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Simon Pagenaud claimed victory at the Indianapolis 500 after finishing ahead of Alexander Rossi.

Pagenaud passed Rossi with less than two laps remaining and held on for the win in the 103rd running of the iconic race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Takuma Sato finished just behind the two leaders, while Josef Newgarden and defending champion Will Power rounded out the top five on Sunday.

Rossi – who was visibly frustrated – had a setback during a pit stop on lap 138 as he was stalled for 23 seconds while his team struggled to fuel up his car.

However, Rossi recovered from the miscue and took a late lead before he was overtaken by Pagenaud.

Graham Rahal and Sebastien Bourdais were involved in a crash with a little more than 20 laps to go. Neither driver was happy afterward.

Helio Castroneves — who was seeking his fourth career win at the Indy 500 — placed a distant 18th.