MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez masters Le Mans to make it three wins in four

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez extended his lead in the riders’ standings to eight points by winning the French Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez made it three wins in four MotoGP races with a largely comfortable victory at the French Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Repsol Honda rider crashed in FP3 and qualifying on Saturday but was faultless 24 hours later to secure his 47th triumph in the premier class – moving him level with team-mate Jorge Lorenzo in fourth on the all-time list – and the 300th in the manufacturer’s history.

Ducati duo Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci finished second and third respectively, the latter claiming his first podium with the team.

“In Le Mans it’s always difficult,” said Marquez. “I’m happy because on this track Ducati and Yamaha are normally very fast, but we are there so this is good news.”

Marquez managed to hold on to first position despite early pressure from Petrucci, but he was unable to stop Jack Miller, who started third, getting past him with 23 laps remaining.

The four-time champion regained the lead at turn six two laps later and went untested for the remainder, with most of the action happening behind him as he cruised to the chequered flag.

Miller failed to hold off Dovizioso and Petrucci as he settled for fourth ahead of Valentino Rossi, whose Monster Energy Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales crashed out after contact with Francesco Bagnaia.

Alex Rins went into this weekend second in the riders’ standings and managed to work his way up to 10th after starting the race in 19th, but it was not enough to stop Dovizioso replacing him as Marquez’s closest rival – the gap standing at eight points.

It was a memorable weekend for the Marquez family, with Marc’s younger brother Alex also triumphing in the Moto2 race.

TOP 10

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +1.984s

3. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +2.142s

4. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +2.940s

5. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +3.053s

6. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +5.935s

7. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +7.187s

8. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) +8.439s

9. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +9.853s

10. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +13.709s