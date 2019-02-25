Keselowski takes late lead, earns QuikTrip 500 win

Despite battling illness, Brad Keselowski secured a win at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Brad Keselowski was sick before the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, but he still managed to claim victory on Sunday.

On race day in Atlanta, Keselowski had a second round of IV treatment after having just a few brief practice runs the day before.

But, he still managed to take home the chequered flag for his 28th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win.

Keselowski, who led for the last 33 laps, held off Martin Truex Jr. for the victory. Truex ended up finishing in second place.

Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five.

There were 25 lead changes and five cautions in the race.