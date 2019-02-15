Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano claimed wins during the Can-Am Duels on Thursday.

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano will start third and fourth respectively at Sunday’s Daytona 500 after each won one of the two Can-Am Duels.

It was Logano’s first duel win as he raced to victory at the Daytona International Speedway on Thursday.

Pole-sitter William Byron and Alex Bowman will start on the front row for the Great American Race after Sunday’s qualifying, but the rest of the starting grid was up for grabs in Daytona’s unique qualifying format.

The results of the first 60-lap, 150-mile Duel, won by Harvick, set the inside row (odd numbered positions) for the Daytona 500 behind Byron, and the results of the second Duel set the outside (even) row.