Johnson wins rain-shortened Clash at Daytona

A rain-shortened Advance Auto Parts Clash was won by Jimmie Johnson.
Johnson picked up the victory in the rain-shortened exhibition race at Daytona International Speedway, while Kurt Busch placed second and Joey Logano finished third.
Multiple drivers, including Paul Menard and Kyle Busch, were involved in a major wreck on the 55th lap.
Menard led 51 laps before the crash.
Chaos in the #AdvanceAutoClash on Lap 55! pic.twitter.com/GtXUmwmYHy
The NASCAR Cup Series will officially kick off next Sunday with the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway
Congratulations to @JimmieJohnson, your winner of the #AdvanceAutoClash!@DISupdates | @TeamHendrick pic.twitter.com/gJFImms145
