Marquez wary of shoulder setback in Sepang

Marc Marquez is wary of pushing himself too hard at the MotoGP test event in Sepang and suffering a setback in his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez claimed his fifth title in the premier class in 2018 but has spent the off-season rehabilitating his shoulder, which proved troublesome after he dislocated it while training at home during the season.

The 25-year-old will not be joined by new team-mate Jorge Lorenzo in Malaysia for the three-day test, which starts on Wednesday, after the three-time champion had an operation on his wrist.

Marquez acknowledged he is unsure how his shoulder will cope with the demands placed upon it in pre-season and is keen not do overdo it.

“I haven’t skipped a day [of physiotherapy], we started December 11th and we didn’t train on the 24th, 25th, 31st or 1st. For two and a half hours in the morning and two and a half hours in the afternoon. The hardest thing is the psychological side,” said Marquez.

“Until I get on the MotoGP bike, I won’t know what shape I’m in. I’m aware that it will be quality over quantity in terms of the amount of laps I do. More than anything, that’s to avoid causing tendonitis or [something] similar.

“I’m also aware that if in the test I can’t put in the laps that I would like, it is only a test. We will all leave Malaysia with zero points.

“I have to be prudent and not throw away the hours I’ve spent recovering, the two months I’ve been recovering and been patient.”