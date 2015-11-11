Marquez quickest on final day

MotoGP riders completed the final session of their two-day test at Valencia on Wednesday, with Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez once again posting the fastest time.

With Michelin tyres replacing Bridgestone as exclusive MotoGP supplier next season, the test marked the first time that official timing was available with the new rubber.

Some riders also tested out the 2016 single engine control unit (ECU) system, while others remained on their software from the past season.

Marquez' quickest lap, a 1m 31.551s, was noticeably faster than the best lap set during Sunday's race, though once again there were a number of falls, including one from Marquez himself.

Maverick Vinales was second fastest for Suzuki, followed by Marquez' team-mate Dani Pedrosa.

Newly-crowned world champion Jorge Lorenzo was fifth fastest for Movistar Yamaha, just behind Aleix Espargaro in the other Suzuki.

Cal Crutchlow set the sixth quickest time in the LCR Honda, followed by Valentino Rossi.

While this was the final official test of the year, several teams will take part in private tests at Jerez and Sepang later this month.

Wednesday Times

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 31.551s

2. Maverick Vinales ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m31.654s 0.103s

3. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda Team (RC213V) 1m 31.671s 0.120s

4. Aleix Espargaro ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 31.703s 0.152s

5. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 31.773s 0.222s

6. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 31.985s 0.434s

7. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (YZR-M1) 1m 31.989s 0.438s

8. Pol Espargaro ESP Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 32.110s 0.559s

9. Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 32.110s 0.559s

10. Bradley Smith GBR Monster Yamaha Tech 3 (YZR-M1) 1m 32.185s 0.634s

11. Danilo Petrucci ITA Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 32.208s 0.657s

12. Loris Baz FRA Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP14.2) 1m 32.287s 0.736s

13. Scott Redding GBR Octo Pramac Racing (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 32.392s 0.841s

14. Hector Barbera ESP Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP14.2) 1m 32.428s 0.877s

15. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 32.458s 0.907s

16. Jack Miller AUS Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 32.591s 1.040s

17. Eugene Laverty IRL Aspar MotoGP Team (Desmosedici GP14.2) 1m 32.868s 1.317s

18. Tito Rabat ESP Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 1m 32.893s 1.342s

19. Stefan Bradl GER Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 32.983s 1.432s

20. Yonny Hernandez COL Avintia Racing (Desmosedici GP14.2) 1m 33.001s 1.450s

21. Alvaro Bautista ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 33.338s 1.787s

22. Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Team (Desmosedici GP15) 1m 34.059s 2.508s

23. Takuya Tsuda JPN Suzuki Test Rider (GSX-RR) 1m 34.288s 2.737s

24. Mike Di Meglio FRA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) 1m 34.863s 3.312s

25. Nobuatsu Aoki JPN Suzuki Test Rider (GSX-RR) 1m 37.522s 5.971s