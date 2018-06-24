Rea grabs seventh win of the season in US

Jonathan Rea grabbed his seventh World Superbike win of the campaign after getting the better of Chaz Davies in race one at Laguna Seca.

In what became a two-way fight in California, Rea extended his championship lead to 70 points after overtaking Davies with 19 laps to go and eventually winning by a three-second margin.

Davies had set the early pace after starting on pole, but Rea remained hot on his heels and after several passing attempts, he eventually took the lead and never looked back for his third success at the Laguna track.

“I was with Chaz at the beginning and then he made a mistake at ‘the Corkscrew’ and I was able to come through and keep increasing my lead tenth by tenth,” said Rea.

“I just kept my rhythm and tried not to make any mistakes, although my rear and front tyre were both going off by the end.

“Thanks must go to my mechanics for building me a new bike after I crashed in free practice.”

Yamaha’s Alex Lowes followed up his win in the Czech Republic by finishing in third, while Eugene Laverty equalled his best result of the campaign by taking fourth.

Marco Melandri was fifth and Ducati team-mate Xavi Fores completed the top six.