Marquez one step closer to title after Thai win

Marc Marquez overtook Andrea Dovizioso on the final lap to claim top honours at the Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Spaniard – starting from pole position – lead for the opening four laps around Buriram. Veteran Valentino Rossi finally tracked Marquez down, passing him on Turn 3.

Dovizioso trailed Marquez and Rossi until the 11th lap, where they pounced on a moment of poor drive from Rossi’s Yamaha to both overtake him, with Dovizioso hitting the front.

The trio began to speed off into the distance, leaving Cal Crutchlow to battle it out with Maverick Vinales. The Movistar Yamaha rider passed Crutchlow on lap 17 and he began to chase down the top three. An ailing Rossi would be caught by his teammate and relegated to fourth on lap 20.

At the head of the race, an intriguing tussle was taking place between Dovizioso and Marquez, who traded overtaking textbook maneuvers as the race began to close.

On the final lap, Marquez passed the Italian at Turn 5 but Dovizioso remained dangerously close. At the final turn, the Ducati rider made a daring effort and edged out in front, but Marquez was able to cut back underneath and cross the line just 0.115s ahead of Dovizioso.

The victory gives Marquez a championship lead of 77 points with only 100 left to play for in the final four races.

Race results:

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 39m 55.722s

2. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 39m 55.837s

3. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 39m 55.992s

4. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 39m 57.286s

5. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 39m 58.469s

6. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 39m 58.745s

7. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 40m 2.242s

8. Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 40m 2.413s

9. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 40m 5.666s

10. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 40m 6.799s

11. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 40m 11.210s

12. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 40m 13.413s

13. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 40m 17.135s

14. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 40m 18.524s

15. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 40m 19.350s

16. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 40m 19.526s

17. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 40m 28.229s

18. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP17)* 40m 32.938s

19. Jordi Torres SPA Reale Avintia (GP16) 40m 34.926s

20. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V) 40m 35.143s

21. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 40m 49.110s

22. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 40m 21.117s

DNF Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V)