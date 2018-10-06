Marquez holds off Rossi for Thailand pole

Championship leader Marc Marquez took pole position ahead of Sunday’s inaugural Thailand MotoGP on Saturday, holding off a surprise challenge from Valentino Rossi.

Forced to take part in Q1 after he failed to finish in the top 10 at the end of FP3, the Repsol Honda rider seemed to benefit from the extra time spent on the Buriram track.

The Spaniard’s was behind Rossi for a while but then pulled out a stunning lap of 1.30.088 seconds, edging the Italian legend by just 0.011s with Andrea Dovizioso rounding out the top three.

Maverick Vinales came in fourth spot 0.240s behind his compatriot Marquez.

Three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo was missing after his spectacular crash in practice on Friday. Lorenzo, who arrived in Thailand carrying a foot injury from the last race in Aragon, damaged his wrist in the crash and pulled out before qualifying.

Marquez holds a 72-point lead over Dovizioso heading into Sunday’s race, where he will look to close in on his fifth world title.

Qualifying 2 results:

Marc Marquez Repsol Honda 1m 30.088s

Valentino Rossi Movistar Yamaha 1m 30.099s +0.011s

Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1m 30.227s +0.139s

Maverick Viñales Movistar Yamaha 1m 30.328s +0.240s

Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1m 30.356s +0.268s

Andrea Iannone Suzuki Ecstar 1m 30.419s +0.331s

Dani Pedrosa Repsol Honda 1m 30.458s +0.370s

Johann Zarco Monster Yamaha Tech3 1m 30.471s +0.383s

Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati 1m 30.599s +0.511s

Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1m 30.660s +0.572s

Alex Rins Suzuki Ecstar 1m 30.738s +0.650s

Alvaro Bautista Angel Nieto Team 1m 30.976s +0.888s

Qualifying 1:

Franco Morbidelli EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1m 30.923s

Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1m 30.995s

Bradley Smith Red Bull KTM Factory 1m 31.207s

Aleix Espargaro Factory Aprilia Gresini 1m 31.243s

Karel Abraham Angel Nieto Team 1m 31.374s

Hafizh Syahrin Monster Yamaha Tech3 1m 31.389s

Pol Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory 1m 31.399s

Xavier Simeon Reale Avintia 1m 31.686s

Jordi Torres Reale Avintia 1m 31.819s

Thomas Luthi EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1m 31.830s

Scott Redding Factory Aprilia Gresini 1m 31.835s

