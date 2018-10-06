Dovizioso fastest in FP3

Andrea Dovizioso topped MotoGP FP3 in Thailand, while Marc Marquez will face Q1 for only the fourth time in his career after a late crash.

Having set the pace in Friday’s second session, Dovizioso followed suit on Saturday morning at the Buriram International Circuit, posting the best time of 1m30.399s.

Marquez had been first to beat the Italian’s FP2 benchmark, with a 1m31.079s, which remained the time to beat until the final 10 minutes when Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) leapt to the top spot with a 1m30.566s.

That time proved good enough for second, while Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales was just a further tenth behind Miller.

Marquez abandoned his penultimate run after running wide at the last corner, leaving him out of the top 10.

He barely made it out of the pits in time for another lap but lost the front end of his works Honda at Turn 4 and crashed.

There was no saving this one 😖 The crash that cost @marcmarquez93 a spot in Q2!#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/Kx4iz2W2iS — MotoGP™🇹🇭🏁 (@MotoGP) October 6, 2018

His previous time was only good enough for 11th, 0.064s short of the automatic Q2 cut-off.

Cal Crutchlow was the top Honda rider in fourth place, ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and the second factory Honda of Dani Pedrosa.

Valentino Rossi was seventh on the second factory Yamaha, while the remaining top 10 spots went to Andrea Iannone (Suzuki), Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Nieto Ducati).

Alex Rins struggled to match the pace of Suzuki stablemate Iannone, ending up down in 16th behind both KTMs and the leading Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Jorge Lorenzo was a notable absentee from FP3 after confirming that he would take no further part in this weekend’s action after a crash on Friday afternoon left him with a hairline fracture in his left wrist.

FP3 results

1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1:30.399

2 Jack Miller Ducati 1:30.566

3 Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1:30.647

4 Cal Crutchlow Honda 1:30.719

5 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1:30.727

6 Dani Pedrosa Honda 1:30.818

7 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1:30.859

8 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1:30.881

9 Johann Zarco Yamaha 1:30.979

10 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1:31.015

11 Marc Marquez Honda 1:31.079

12 Franco Morbidelli Honda 1:31.117

13 Bradley Smith KTM 1:31.118

14 Pol Espargaro KTM 1:31.169

15 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1:31.187

16 Alex Rins Suzuki 1:31.209

17 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1:31.385

18 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1:31.728

19 Thomas Luthi Honda 1:31.816

20 Xavier Simeon Ducati 1:31.867

21 Scott Redding Aprilia 1:32.028

22 Karel Abraham Ducati 1:32.148

23 Jordi Torres Ducati 1:32.272