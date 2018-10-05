Lorenzo crashes hard, Dovizioso leads

Jorge Lorenzo suffered a serious crash while Andrea Dovizioso was fastest as the second free practice concluded in Thailand.



Riders’ championship leader Marc Marquez wasted no time in FP2, flying around the Buriram International Circuit to post the fastest time, which he then improved on by eight tenths of a second to reach 1:31.188s.



Halfway through the session, Lorenzo high sided into Turn 3 when the engine appeared to seize, sending the Spaniard over the handlebars, forcing officials to red flag the session. Lorenzo – who already has an injured foot from Aragon – was stretchered off the track and taken to the medical centre while marshals cleared up his disintegrated Ducati.

💢 @lorenzo99 suffers another MONSTER highside The vicious crash left his GP18 in two pieces 😮#ThaiGP | VIDEO 🎥 https://t.co/jX4CnGwVq5 pic.twitter.com/8wLeAzcMzX — MotoGP™🇹🇭🏁 (@MotoGP) 5 October 2018





Marquez remained top of the standings until four minutes from the end, when FP1 leader Maverick Vinales edged ahead on hard tyres. That looked to be all she wrote, but Dovizioso was not done on his Ducati, just pipping the Yamaha rider by 0.031s for top spot.



Meanwhile, with marquez back in the garage, Cal Crutchlow pulled out a stunning lap to claim third fastest.



Medical Info Update📋@lorenzo99 is undergoing further medical examinations but has been declared fit following his crash in FP2 .#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 — MotoGP™🇹🇭🏁 (@MotoGP) 5 October 2018

FP2 results:

1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Team Ducati GP18 1:31.090

2 Maverick Vinales Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 1:31.121

3 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda RC213V 1:31.164

4 Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team Honda RC213V 1:31.188

5 Danilo Petrucci Alma Pramac Racing Ducati GP18 1:31.238

6 Andrea Iannone Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-RR 1:31.256

7 Alvaro Bautista Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 1:31.378

8 Dani Pedrosa Repsol Honda Team Honda RC213V 1:31.385

9 Valentino Rossi Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 1:31.398

10 Johann Zarco Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha YZR-M1 1:31.421

11 Jack Miller Alma Pramac Racing Ducati GP18 1:31.486

12 Franco Morbidelli Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda RC213V 1:31.647

13 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda RC213V 1:31.714

14 Bradley Smith Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:31.841

15 Alex Rins Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-RR 1:31.929

16 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Team Ducati GP18 1:32.027

17 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia RS-GP 1:32.067

18 Hafizh Syahrin Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha YZR-M1 1:32.177

19 Karel Abraham Ángel Nieto Team Ducati 1:32.403

20 Pol Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:32.475

21 Scott Redding Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia RS-GP 1:32.650

22 Thomas Luthi Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda RC213V 1:32.661

23 Xavier Simeon Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1:32.989

24 Jordi Torres Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 1:33.503