Vinales fastest in first practice in Thailand

Maverick Vinales of Movistar Yamaha clocked the fastest lap in the first practice session of Thailand’s inaugural MotoGP, just ahead team-mate Valentino Rossi.

In the morning session at the Chang International Circuit, the 23-year-old Spanish rider was quickest with 1min 31.220sec, outpacing seven-time world champion Rossi who timed 1:31.490.

Vinales is fifth in the overall standings going into Sunday’s race at the track in Buriram in northeast Thailand.

Defending champion Marc Marquez, who has a comfortable 72-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso in the title race, clocked the fifth fastest time with 1:31.668.

Jorge Lorenzo, struggling with foot injuries from his first-corner crash at Aragon, set the 17th fastest time, 1.3 seconds off the pace of Vinales and a little under a second slower than works Ducati teammate Dovizioso.

Lorenzo was one place ahead of lead KTM runner Pol Espargaro, who is back to fitness after having to sit out the Aragon round.