Four-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez can take a step closer to another world title if he wins the inaugural PTT Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday, but the Repsol Honda racer had more pressing issues at hand on Wednesday after being fined by the Royal Thai Police for (wait for it!) speeding on the streets of Bangkok!

The MotoGP touring party found themselves in these parts of the world for the very first time this week and no wonder, the teams and their sponsors found it a golden opportunity to reach out to a new set of motorsport fans! Spaniard Marc was also dragged into fulfilling his sponsorship obligations and out he went with his Honda racing machine!

It’s safe to assume that Marc wouldn’t be that relaxed next time he would be waiting for the lights to go out (which will be at the starting grids of the Chang International Circuit on Sunday)! Anyway, a fully-kitted Marc had no idea what adventure he was about to set out on as it was going to be a very eventful day for the 25-year-old.

On the agenda for the day was a visit to the Wat Ratchanataram, a Buddhist temple built in 1846 during the reign of King Rama III and one of the main tourist attractions in the Thailand capital.

Receiving a traditional Thai welcome, Marc was joined by representatives from the Thailand government and members of the AP Honda Racing Thailand team including Moto3 World Championship driver Nakarin “Chip” Atiratphuvapat as well as some fans during a brief promotional event.

Here’s him waving at the camera with a doll on his shoulder during the programme before posing in front of his motorcycle flanked by Nakarin and his fellow AP Honda teammate Somkiat “Kong” Chantra, the young Thai star who was granted a wildcard entry to compete in the Moto3 circuit this season.

Marc and Nakarin didn’t forget to grab a quick bite at a wayside eatery a little later as he tried out some rice with pork and red sauce in classic Thai style and seemed to quite enjoy it (as the picture below would suggest).

Below isn’t exactly the ride that we have come to associate the Spaniard with, but Marc still looks a natural in the driver’s seat of the trademark tuk-tuk as he took his new friend out for a spin on the three-wheeled vehicle! For all we know, Marc could have been doing a warmup lap as he reconsiders his Formula One ambitions!

However, there was a wild twist to the tale on the offing! It looks as if Marc had taken the roads of Thailand for the racing circuit and the Royal Thai Police took exception! And they set foot to rein in the MotoGP world champion.

Yes, that’s him being taken to the police station on a moped by the local police officers for violating traffic rules! After all, the law is above all and no one can escape it — not even if you are an undisputed world champion in one of the most gruelling motorsport competitions that there is on the planet.

In the end, the racer-turned-traffic violator had to pay a hefty amount as fine for the speeding ticket. It was a long day that Marc wouldn’t forget anytime soon — but one that’d cause him a rethink next time he sets out on the roads with one of his superbikes.

Some might argue it was all part of the publicity stunt. But stunt or not, it all made for some light fun ahead of the high-voltage and high-pressure race day happening later this weekend in the brand new circuit at Buriram!