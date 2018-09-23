Marquez win puts one hand on 2018 title

Marc Marquez won for the third consecutive year at the Aragon GP to move ever closer to the 2018 MotoGP championship title.

The Spaniard was at the business end of the field for the entirety of the thrilling race, where any one of three riders could have claimed victory in the closing stages.

It was a disastrous start for pole sitter Jorge Lorenzo, who ran wide into the first corner and tried to get on the power too early, causing a massive high side where he landed heavily on his head. While the Spaniard appeared to walk it off, he was stretchered off the track in the end.

WATCH: On board with Lorenzo as he crashed out of the #AragonGP with that huge Turn 1 highside… 😰#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/1YMvycV3XR — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) 23 September 2018

The crash resulted in Dovizioso taking the lead, followed closely by Marquez, with Alex Rins and Andrea Iannone in tow.

The first corner would also claim Cal Crutchlow, who came off his LCR Honda on the fifth lap.

Dovizioso and Marquez continued to pull away from the field, with the former holding on to the lead. But on the 14th lap, a brave Marquez shot down the inside of Dovizioso and made it stick, which began a fantastic duel between the two.

They swapped positions for the briefest of moments with seven laps top go but Marquez grabbed the lead straight back on the next corner. The squabble continued, allowing third place Andrea Iannone to join the party and steal the lead on the back straight, only for Marquez and Dovizioso to pass him in the next corner.

The fight is on 🥊 WHAT A BATTLE! @AndreaDovizioso somehow comes out in front!#AragonGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/uXnG31iwTP — MotoGP™🏁🇪🇸 (@MotoGP) 23 September 2018

With two laps to go, Marquez moved into the lead and pulled away from Dovizioso, who tried to force the Ducati rider into a mistake but was just too far off.

Third placed Iannone was followed by rins and Dani Pedrosa, while veteran Valentino Rossi enjoyed a decent ride from 17th on the grid to finish in eighth.

Marquez’s victory puts him 72 points clear at the top of the riders’ standings with five rounds of the season left.



Race results:

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 41m 55.949s

2. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 41m 56.597s

3. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 41m 57.208s

4. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 41m 58.587s

5. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 42m 1.223s

6. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 42m 5.345s

7. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 42m 10.234s

8. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 42m 11.148s

9. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 42m 12.324s

10. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 42m 18.406s

11. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 42m 22.974s

12. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 42m 23.906s

13. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 42m 24.770s

14. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 42m 28.294s

15. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 42m 33.588s

16. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 42m 35.534s

17. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 42m 36.712s

18. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 42m 52.245s

19. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP17)* 42m 54.930s

20. Jordi Torres SPA Reale Avintia (GP16) 42m 55.462s

Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF

Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) DNF

Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) DNF