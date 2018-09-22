Lorenzo secures third successive pole at Aragon

Jorge Lorenzo got pole position after the qualifying session for the Aragon MotoGP, ahead of Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso and Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez on Saturday.

In the final qualifying laps of Q2, Lorenzo blitzed a time of 1m 46.881s to go top of the grid, beating Dovizioso’s provisional pole by just 0.014s.

#MotoGP: LORENZO TAKES POLE! Lorenzo beats Dovizioso to the top of the timesheet for a Ducati one-two, while Marquez completes the front row behind them.#AragonGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/WTHiGpn8vQ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 22, 2018

Marquez slipped down to third after failing to improve during his second run, while Marquez’ teammate and FP3 pacesetter Cal Crutchlow was fourth on the grid after falling at the end of qualifying.

Andrea Iannone, on his Suzuki, slotted into the middle of the second row ahead of a Dani Pedrosa of Repsol Honda.

Pramac Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci grabbed the seventh spot ahead of Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Ducati) and Alex Rins (Suzuki) in ninth.

On the fourth row is Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) in 10th place ahead of Maverick Vinales in 11th and Takaaki Nakagami 12th.

Valentino Rossi failed to progress beyond Qualifying 1 and will start from 18th, his worst dry qualifying since 2006.

Results of Q2:

1. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 46.881s

2. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) +0.014s

3. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.079s

4. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.265s

5. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.288s

6. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.343s

7. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) +0.470s

8. Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) +0.797s

9. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.856s

10. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) +0.911s

11. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.929s

12. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* +1.403s

Qualifying 1:

13. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 48.009s

14. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 48.052s

15. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 48.181s

16. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 48.216s

17. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 48.398s

18. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 48.627s

19. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 48.975s

20. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 48.988s

21. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 49.303s

22. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP17)* 1m 49.699s

23. Jordi Torres SPA Reale Avintia (GP16) 1m 50.336s

