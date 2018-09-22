MotoGP |

Crutchlow tops MotorLand Aragon FP3 session

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow topped the FP3 session of the Spanish MotoGP with a time of 1:47.393 at MotorLand Aragon on Saturday.

Next was Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) ahead of Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) as he leads the Ducati charge into qualifying.

In fourth is Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) then current championship leader Marc Marquez and Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa, consolidating an automatic Q2 place in sixth.

FP3 Times:

1 Cal CRUTCHLOW – GBR – LCR Honda CASTROL – Honda 1’47.393
2 Jack MILLER – AUS – Alma Pramac Racing – Ducati 1’47.413
3 Andrea DOVIZIOSO – ITA – Ducati Team – Ducati 1’47.575
4 Andrea IANNONE – ITA – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – Suzuki 1’47.604
5 Marc MARQUEZ – SPA – Repsol Honda Team – Honda 1’47.606
6 Dani PEDROSA – SPA – Repsol Honda Team – Honda 1’47.629
7 Danilo PETRUCCI – ITA – Alma Pramac Racing – Ducati 1’47.746
8 Alvaro BAUTISTA – SPA – Angel Nieto Team – Ducati 1’47.891
9 Alex RINS – SPA – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – Suzuki 1’48.051
10 Jorge LORENZO – SPA – Ducati Team – Ducati 1’48.057
11 Maverick VIÑALES – SPA – Movistar Yamaha MotoGP – Yamaha 1’48.087
12 Bradley SMITH – GBR – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – KTM 1’48.096
13 Franco MORBIDELLI – ITA – EG 0,0 Marc VDS – Honda 1’48.129
14 Johann ZARCO – FRA – Monster Yamaha Tech 3 – Yamaha 1’48.154
15 Aleix ESPARGARO – SPA – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – Aprilia 1’48.397
16 Karel ABRAHAM – CZE – Angel Nieto Team – Ducati 1’48.423
17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI – JPN – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – Honda 1’48.450
18 Valentino ROSSI – ITA – Movistar Yamaha MotoGP – Yamaha 1’48.905
19 Thomas LUTHI – SWI – EG 0,0 Marc VDS – Honda 1’49.259
20 Hafizh SYAHRIN – MAL – Monster Yamaha Tech 3 – Yamaha 1’49.361
21 Scott REDDING – GBR – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – Aprilia 1’49.421
22 Xavier SIMEON – BEL – Reale Avintia Racing – Ducati 1’49.564
23 Pol ESPARGARO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – KTM 1’49.701
24 Jordi TORRES – SPA – Reale Avintia Racing – Ducati 1’51.171

