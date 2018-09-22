Crutchlow tops MotorLand Aragon FP3 session

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow topped the FP3 session of the Spanish MotoGP with a time of 1:47.393 at MotorLand Aragon on Saturday.

Next was Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) ahead of Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) as he leads the Ducati charge into qualifying.

Take a look at the times from the CRUCIAL FP3 session! ⏱️#AragonGP pic.twitter.com/StZ0S1NqLK — MotoGP™🏁🇪🇸 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2018

In fourth is Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) then current championship leader Marc Marquez and Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa, consolidating an automatic Q2 place in sixth.

FP3 Times:

1 Cal CRUTCHLOW – GBR – LCR Honda CASTROL – Honda 1’47.393

2 Jack MILLER – AUS – Alma Pramac Racing – Ducati 1’47.413

3 Andrea DOVIZIOSO – ITA – Ducati Team – Ducati 1’47.575

4 Andrea IANNONE – ITA – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – Suzuki 1’47.604

5 Marc MARQUEZ – SPA – Repsol Honda Team – Honda 1’47.606

6 Dani PEDROSA – SPA – Repsol Honda Team – Honda 1’47.629

7 Danilo PETRUCCI – ITA – Alma Pramac Racing – Ducati 1’47.746

8 Alvaro BAUTISTA – SPA – Angel Nieto Team – Ducati 1’47.891

9 Alex RINS – SPA – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – Suzuki 1’48.051

10 Jorge LORENZO – SPA – Ducati Team – Ducati 1’48.057

11 Maverick VIÑALES – SPA – Movistar Yamaha MotoGP – Yamaha 1’48.087

12 Bradley SMITH – GBR – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – KTM 1’48.096

13 Franco MORBIDELLI – ITA – EG 0,0 Marc VDS – Honda 1’48.129

14 Johann ZARCO – FRA – Monster Yamaha Tech 3 – Yamaha 1’48.154

15 Aleix ESPARGARO – SPA – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – Aprilia 1’48.397

16 Karel ABRAHAM – CZE – Angel Nieto Team – Ducati 1’48.423

17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI – JPN – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – Honda 1’48.450

18 Valentino ROSSI – ITA – Movistar Yamaha MotoGP – Yamaha 1’48.905

19 Thomas LUTHI – SWI – EG 0,0 Marc VDS – Honda 1’49.259

20 Hafizh SYAHRIN – MAL – Monster Yamaha Tech 3 – Yamaha 1’49.361

21 Scott REDDING – GBR – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – Aprilia 1’49.421

22 Xavier SIMEON – BEL – Reale Avintia Racing – Ducati 1’49.564

23 Pol ESPARGARO – SPA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – KTM 1’49.701

24 Jordi TORRES – SPA – Reale Avintia Racing – Ducati 1’51.171

