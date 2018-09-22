Bad boy Fenati’s ban extended

Italian rider Romano Fenati has been banned for the rest of the year after pulling a rival’s brake lever while travelling at 225kph during a race.

He was initially banned for two races after the incident during the San Marino Moto2 on 9 September.

The 22-year-old was also sacked by the Marinelli Snipers team and lost his ride at Forward Racing next season.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) withdrew his licence until the end of 2018 on Friday following a meeting with Fenati.

“A new FIM licence for the 2019 season may be granted to him subject to the conditions laid down in the FIM regulations,” it said in a statement.

Fenati was disqualified for “irresponsible riding” when he grabbed the brake lever of compatriot Stefano Manzi, who briefly lost his balance before regaining control.

His actions followed a heated on-track battle between the pair, occurring several laps after the duo had made contact as Manzi overtook on the inside. Both riders ran off the track losing several positions and dropping out of the points.

Fenati later apologised for what he called a “disgraceful gesture”. However, in a later newspaper he sounded a more defiant note.

“I was wrong, that is true, but nobody cares about my pain,” he told La Repubblica.

“I wasn’t a real man, I was unable to control my anger but Manzi could have killed me too.”

FIM said it had reminded Fenati of the “profound influence high-level athletes can have on fans and young people, and urged him to be mindful of his responsibility to set a positive example in future.”

Some MotoGP riders have expressed concern over the backlash against Fenati, with Aleix Espargaro saying his treatment by the media and fans resembled that of a “murderer”.

However, Cal Crutchlow, who called for a lifetime ban, said Fenati’s punishment was merited.

“It’s like he apologised and now everybody has to feel sorry for him,” the British rider said.

“But I don’t believe it, he’s done many strange things [in his career]. Sure, I am no angel on the track, but this to me was the limit.”

Stream every MotoGP race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app. * FOX+ is available in select territories